SPORT

Something isn’t right: Gary Neville reacts to Manchester City’s 1-0 defeat to Tottenham

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 49 mins ago
0 335 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Following Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Tottenham, former Manchester United defender Gary Neville stated that “something isn’t right” at Manchester City.

Moreover, Neville claimed that Pep Guardiola’s team is “not as strong” as in the past.

Spurs defeated City thanks to a single goal from Harry Kane, preventing City from reducing the five-point deficit between them and Arsenal.

Manchester City is invulnerable.”

When Guardiola repeatedly shows himself to be right, like he did a few weeks ago, it’s almost humiliating to be sitting here claiming that he is wrong.

But at Man City, something doesn’t seem right. While serving as a co-commentator for Sky Sports, Neville observed, “It just feels a little bit odd right now.”

What do you think of this article? Please share your opinions in the space provided below for comments.

Don’t forget to like and share this article with your family, friends, and on your social media platforms as well. This will help me out greatly and will also motivate me to publish more.

Hadiz_Vibe (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 49 mins ago
0 335 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

What Fans Are Saying About Raphinha After Barca Won Sevilla 3-0 At Camp Nou

4 mins ago

Man United Players Who Celebrated Cristiano Ronaldo on his Birthday

11 mins ago

Super Eagles star, Ola Aina inspires Italian Serie A giant to a hard-fought 1-0 home league victory

22 mins ago

Video: Ligue 1: Moffi In Action As Nice Edge Marseille

28 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button