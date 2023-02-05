Something isn’t right: Gary Neville reacts to Manchester City’s 1-0 defeat to Tottenham

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Following Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Tottenham, former Manchester United defender Gary Neville stated that “something isn’t right” at Manchester City.

Moreover, Neville claimed that Pep Guardiola’s team is “not as strong” as in the past.

Spurs defeated City thanks to a single goal from Harry Kane, preventing City from reducing the five-point deficit between them and Arsenal.

“Manchester City is invulnerable.”

When Guardiola repeatedly shows himself to be right, like he did a few weeks ago, it’s almost humiliating to be sitting here claiming that he is wrong.

But at Man City, something doesn’t seem right. While serving as a co-commentator for Sky Sports, Neville observed, “It just feels a little bit odd right now.”

