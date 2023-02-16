This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Lionel Messi made his debut for Barcelona on November 16, 2003 in a mid-season friendly with Porto at the age of 16. He went on to become one of the greatest players in history. Messi is the all-time leading goalscorer in Barcelona’s history and he’s also the most decorated footballer of all time in the clubs’s history. Messi also holds the record for most winners of Ballon d’or in Barcelona. He’s often regarded as Barcelona’s greatest player of all time.

Some young players were born after Messi made bis debut for Barcelona. The youngsters have managed to establish themselves as the World-class footballers.

Here are some youngsters who were born after Messi made his Barca Debut

Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho has been highly impressive in performance this season. The 18-year-old was born eight months after Messi made his debut for Barcelona. Garnacho has managed to establish himself as an important player at Manchester United under Ten Hag.

Warren Zaire-Emery currently plays alongside Messi at PSG and he’s currently 16 years old. The frenchman became the youngest ever player to start a Champions League knockout game after starting against PSG.

Youssoufa moukoko has established himself as one of the best strikers in the Bundesliga. The 18 year old was born after Messi made his debut for Barcelona.

Barcelona midfielder Gavi has alread made 78 appearances for the club. The 18 year old has established himself as a first team starter at Barcelona under Xavi and he’s currently one of the best young midfielders in the word.

La was born in January 2004 and has garnered lots of interests from top European clubs following his impressive performances so far for Southampton. The 19 year old is currently among the best young players in the premier league.

City’s full-back Rico Lewis was born after Messi made his debut for Barcelona. He has established himself as a regular starter under Pep Guardiola.

Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic has been highly impressive in performance under Jurgen Klopp. The 18 year old has quickly established himself as a starter at Liverpool.

Malikings (

)