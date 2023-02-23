This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Some famous Nigeria players who thrilled us during their active days in football have been living a quite life since retirement, as some of them are almost forgotten.

However, in this content, I will be sharing with you some retired Nigerian footballers and the career they switched to.

• Jay Jay Okocha is one of the most decorated Nigerian footballer of all time. The 49-year-old ex-footballer played as an attacking midfielder during his active days. He played 73 times for the Nigeria national team between 1993 and 2006, scoring 14 times.

His release from the premier league club, Hull City triggered his untimely retirement in 2007. However, he has been doing great after his retirement.

On 21 February 2015, the Nigerian playmaker was elected as the Chairman of the Delta State Football Association. After his tenure, he ventured into broadcasting and became a pundit.

Today, Okocha serves as a football pundit for African sports broadcaster, Supersports, providing analysis for major tournaments, including the African Cup of Nations and the European championships. He is also an ambassador to top brand in the country.

• Joseph Yobo is another player that contributed greatly to success of the Super Easgles in international tournament. The former captain and defender retired from football in 2014.

Despite retiring from football as a player, he still contributes to the Nigerian football. In February 2020, he was appointed assistant coach of the Super Eagles by the Nigeria Football Federation. Aside from being a coach, he also work as a pundit.

• Nwankwo Kanu is a Nigerian former professional footballer who played as a forward. During his active days, he played for top European clubs including Ajax, Inter Milan of Italy, and English clubs Arsenal, West Bromwich Albion and Portsmouth.

Before retiring from active football, he won a UEFA Champions League medal, a UEFA Cup medal, three FA Cup medals and two African Player of the Year awards amongst others.

Today, the famous ex-player has ventured into multiple businesses, as he is a real estate developer, he also own hotels and other establishments. KANU is a brand ambassador to many sporting companies.

• Taribo West is former professional footballer who played as a defender. He is best remembered for his various unusual and colourful hairstyles. During his active days, he played for top European clubs including AC Milan and Inter Milan.

Taribo West went on to serve God in ministry after his retirement, as he is now a Pastor.

• Former Super Eagles star, Peter Osaze Odemwingie is another great footballer who found another path after retiring from football.

The successful Nigerian striker retired from professional football in January 2019. He may be retired, but he is not done with professional sport. Last year (2022), he revealed that he was on his way to becoming a professional golfer.

He claimed he has completed level two of his professional golf exams and is heading into the final year of his studies. See screenshots of the post he made about his journey as a golfer,

Which of these players is your favourite during their active days? Shard your thoughts in the comment section.

Celebrityworld (

)