Some Players cannot play full ninety minutes, but I want to win games – José Mourinho

Following Roma’s 2-0 victory over Empoli, Jose Mourinho again lamented the lack of depth in the Roma squad, admitting he “had worries about Tammy Abraham” for a time. I could have departed in December.

The Giallorossi had a rough week, losing to Napoli in Serie A, losing at home to Cremonese in the Coppa Italia quarterfinal, and freezing Nicol Zaniolo out when he wanted a transfer in the January window but rejected Bournemouth.

As soon as Roger Ibanez and Tammy Abraham both leaped above the crowd to nod in Paulo Dybala corner kicks, they had this game under control.

It helped the England striker’s confidence by ending a home goal drought that had lasted more than 200 days.

“This season, there was a brief time when I had some reservations about Abraham. He had a trying time, not because of his abilities as a player, but because of himself. Now, though, even if he doesn’t score a goal, he still makes a significant contribution,” Mourinho told DAZN.

“He held the ball up, assisted in defense, and interacted well with Paulo in the second half. He did everything perfectly. It’s a happy time for him.”

It was noticed that the attitude from the outset of the game was more significant than the starting lineup from the Coppa Italia loss to Cremonese.

“We observed the first 30 minutes with a flawless strategy. Later, the intensity waned not because I wanted it to, but rather because it is human nature. Although Lorenzo Pellegrini put up exceptional effort to participate, Paulo had some physical difficulties.

“We play within our means, but we take care of what needs to be done, so I’m delighted. I also told Paolo Zanetti that we scored three points against a tough squad.

“Empoli are now in great shape—possibly the best—and I think their victory over a very challenging opponent qualifies as a significant one.”

Mourinho was questioned about whether he feared a new injury when Dybala grasped the left side of his lower back toward the end of the first half.

Instead, the coach used it as an opportunity to whine about Roma’s lack of depth and how their Coppa Italia quarterfinal defeat was inescapable.

“I believe there are some confused fans in the stadium. The media has individuals who should understand. Our reality is what it is. We would have advanced to the Coppa Italia semi-final if this group had faced Cremonese. We put forth a lot of effort and try our best.”

“I informed the players they had to continue playing while carrying a rucksack filled with anguish and frustration before the game. But since we are the only ones who can help ourselves, we cannot wait for someone else to do so. We are the only ones there. That’s how we felt during the warm-up, just us.”

Against Empoli, Andrea Belotti only entered during stoppages, and Mourinho stressed Il Gallo shouldn’t be underrated.

“The reality is that we can only provide our best efforts and cannot do more than that. Football has a maximum player limit of 11, as far as we are aware. Other teams may have outstanding players on the bench, but no one questions them. Belotti doesn’t play a single game, and you start to doubt me, poor us.”

“Well, 30 seconds are preferable to nothing. I am aware that some players can’t play for the full ninety minutes, but I want to win games, and those can’t help. This squad has no depth and will run into issues if it uses both Belotti and Abraham.”

