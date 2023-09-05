Some Photos Of Sofyan Amrabat In Man United Wears

Moroccoan international, Sofyan Amrabat has been pictured in Man United’s kit for the first time after his final day move to Man United, and he would be hoping to linkup with the team next week when the international break is over.

Amrabat was officially presented as a Man United player today after completing his medicals and signing documents.

Below are some of his photos in United’s kids;

Sofyan Amrabat had a wonderful World Cup campaign with Morocco nine months ago and that might have been the key reasons for Man United picking an interest in the player.

With the coming in of Sofyan Amrabat, Man United will now be poised to go for a Midfield pivot in their next game.

Man United suffered a 3-1 loss to Arsenal at the Emirate stadium this weekend, and they will be hoping to get a win when they take on Brighton after the international break at Old Trafford.

Elijah2022 (

)