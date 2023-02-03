Some Photos Of Man United Players Trainning Ahead Of Crystal Palace Clash; New Player Spotted

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Man United players have continued to train hard ahead of their important return leg against Crystal Palace, and fans would be hoping to see United come out top of their game.

In the recent trainning photos shared on Facebook by Man United, the likes of Jadon Sancho, Antony, Fernandes, Casemiro, and Marcus Rashford were all seen trainning hard and looking sharp and fit. New player, Marcel Sabitza was also seen in the training session.

Below are some of the photos shared by the club on their page.

Man United faces Crystal Palace who ended their 8 games winning streak last month, and Man United will be poised to give them the thrashing of their life.

A win for United will help them into 3rd position and also close the gap on Man City and Arsenal.

United goes into the game on the back of two three successive wins over Nottingham Forest and Reading United.

