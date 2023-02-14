Some Photos Of Man United Players Training Ahead Of Barcelona’s Game; Casemiro And Sancho Spotted

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Many Man United players have been spotted today training very hard ahead of their next game against Barcelona, and fans are happy to see them looking great in the training session.

In the recent training session photos shared by Man United on Facebook, the likes of Casemiro, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Garnacho, and Bruno Fernandez were all seen putting in some good effort on the grass.

Below are some of the training session photos shared by Man United on Facebook;

A win for Man United at Camp Nou on Thursday will give them the right step to host Barca at Old Trafford next week, and they will be hoping to give their very best at Camp Nou on Thursday.

Man United have been excellent this season, and they sit third on the Premier League table with just 6 points separating them from table toppers, Arsenal.

Let’s have your thoughts on United ahead of the game.

