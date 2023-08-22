SPORT

Some Photos From Chelsea’s Training Session Today, Broja And Some Fans Were Seen Around

Ahead of Chelsea’s game against Luton on Friday,the Blues have continued to train very hard and they will now be looking to bounce back to winning ways.

In the recent training photos shared by Chelsea on Facebook, the likes of Caicedo, Enzo Fernandes, Broja, and Colwil were all seen, while a group of fans were also allowed into the training ground and the photos.

Below are some of the photos from the session;

Jackson have had a perfect start to his career at the Blues and in no time the goals would start pouring in for the striker.

Chelsea got hammered at the weekend by the Hammers (West Ham United) and they will now be hoping to turn back their season as they will go all out to search for a win against Luton. Chelsea goes in as the favorite but they would have to be wearied of Luton’s threat.

