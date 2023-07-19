Some Photos From Chelsea’s Recent Training Session You Should See

Chelsea continues to train hard ahead of their opening preseason game this week, and they will be hoping to reach one hundred percent fitness before their game.

In the recent training photos shared by the Blues on Facebook, the likes of Enzo Fernandes, Ben Chilwell, Marc Cucurella, and, Lewis Colwill all training hard.

Below are some of the photos from the training sessions;

The Blues resumed training last week, and they have continued to give their best as they hope to come out with the best next season.

Chelsea had a very tough campaign last season, and they will be hoping to come out with a better one next season.

The Blues parted ways with Frank Lampard at the end of last season, and fans are happy to see Pochentiho managing affairs next season.

The Blues have also added some important players to their squad and they hope to have Caicedo soon.

Elijah2022 (

)