Some Photos From Chelsea’s Final Training Session Ahead Of Borussia Dortmund’s Game

Chelsea players have continued to train very hard ahead of their UEFA Champions League round of sixteen first tie against Borussia Dortmund, and fans are happy to see the players laboring well on the grass.

In the recent training photos shared by the Blues on Facebook, the likes of Noni Madueke, Enzo Fernandez, Mudryk, and Wesley Fofana were all seen training hard.

Below are some of the photos from the training session;

Chelsea travels to Germany tomorrow as they begin their quest, and they will be hoping to come back with all points.

A win for Chelsea tomorrow will give them the right mojo going into the second tie at Stamford Bridge, and it will give them the needed energy to push for the Champions League trophy.

The Blues has been very poor this season, and they have gone from one poor game to another.

