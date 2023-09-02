Some Photos From Arsenal’s Training Session Today

Arsenal players have continued to train very hard ahead of their important game against Manchester United tomorrow and fans would be hoping to see the Gunners come out with all points against Erik Ten Hag’s men.

In the recent training photos shared by Arsenal on Facebook, the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, Trossard, Martin Odegaard, and William Saliba were all seen training very hard.

Below are some of the photos from the Arsenal’s Training Session Today;

Amongst those training is Gabriel Jesus who has been away from the Gunners team for a long time due to injury. however, they are signs that he might make the lineup tomorrow after training with the team today.

Arsenal’s goes into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw with Fulham last weekend where as Man United came from two goals down to defeat Nottingham Forest 3-2 at Old Trafford. Let’s have your thoughts on the game.

