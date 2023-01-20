Some of The Injured Chelsea Players That May Not Feature Against Liverpool

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea, the west London club, will be without nine injured players on Saturday when they face Liverpool in the Premier League.

The list of Chelsea’s injured players is quite long, but more and more of them are young, promising players or veterans who were recently acquired.

Whether the leader values youthful enthusiasm and talent or not, every organization needs a core of seasoned veterans. I’m not trying to defend CFC’s manager Graham Potter, who hasn’t exactly made the right calls, especially considering the team’s developing fitness issues.

So, while the Englishman and his men get ready for this weekend’s match against the equally struggling Reds, we’ll take a look at the Blues’ roster to see who will be eligible to play. First, the former Brighton and Hove Albion manager shared information about Reece James and Ben Chilwell, which is likely the most crucial for the starting lineup. Neither will play against Jurgen Klopp’s squad at Anfield. Joao Felix is still out due to suspension.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is another player who has to be in peak physical condition, and Potter seems torn about whether or not to use him. Christian Pulisic and Raheem Sterling were both left out, even though both have yet to set a return date. Early March could see N’golo Kante’s return to action.

Beginning in February, Wesley Fofana will be back at the helm. By the middle of the month, Denis Zakaria may be in good shape. There will be no more appearances by Armando Broja during this campaign. Edouard Mendy’s injured finger should not keep him out for too long.

