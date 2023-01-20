SPORT

Some of The Injured Chelsea Players That May Not Feature Against Liverpool

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 20 hours ago
0 339 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea, the west London club, will be without nine injured players on Saturday when they face Liverpool in the Premier League.

The list of Chelsea’s injured players is quite long, but more and more of them are young, promising players or veterans who were recently acquired.

Whether the leader values youthful enthusiasm and talent or not, every organization needs a core of seasoned veterans. I’m not trying to defend CFC’s manager Graham Potter, who hasn’t exactly made the right calls, especially considering the team’s developing fitness issues.

So, while the Englishman and his men get ready for this weekend’s match against the equally struggling Reds, we’ll take a look at the Blues’ roster to see who will be eligible to play. First, the former Brighton and Hove Albion manager shared information about Reece James and Ben Chilwell, which is likely the most crucial for the starting lineup. Neither will play against Jurgen Klopp’s squad at Anfield. Joao Felix is still out due to suspension.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is another player who has to be in peak physical condition, and Potter seems torn about whether or not to use him. Christian Pulisic and Raheem Sterling were both left out, even though both have yet to set a return date. Early March could see N’golo Kante’s return to action.

Beginning in February, Wesley Fofana will be back at the helm. By the middle of the month, Denis Zakaria may be in good shape. There will be no more appearances by Armando Broja during this campaign. Edouard Mendy’s injured finger should not keep him out for too long.

Photo Credit Google

TalkSport10 (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 20 hours ago
0 339 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag Has Suffered Four Blows Ahead Of Crunch Arsenal Clash

1 min ago

Manchester United’s Record In Their Last 10 Games Across All Competitions This Season

10 mins ago

LIV 0-0 CHE: Chelsea FC have not conceded a goal since Benoit Badiashile made his debut for the club

17 mins ago

What Fans Are Saying After Potter Said Felix & Mudryk Understand The Game As They’re Top Players

35 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button