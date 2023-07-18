Some Of Chelsea’s Most Underated Players In Recent Years

Chelsea Football Club, one of the powerhouses in English football, has been home to some incredible talent over the years. While certain players have been hailed as heroes and received immense recognition, there are a few who have quietly played a pivotal role in the team’s success, often being overlooked by the media and fans alike. In this article, we will shed light on some of Chelsea’s most underrated players in recent years highlighting their impact on the team and why they deserve more recognition.

1. Mikel Obi

Mikel Obi, a central midfielder from Nigeria, spent over a decade at Chelsea and served as a key figure in the Blues’ midfield. Despite not being a flashy player or scoring many goals, Mikel’s ability to control the tempo of the game and shield the defense made him an essential part of Chelsea’s success during his tenure.

2. Pedro

Similarly, Pedro, a Spanish winger renowned for his versatility and work rate, played a crucial role in Chelsea’s title-winning campaigns. Often overshadowed by more high-profile attacking players, Pedro consistently delivered important goals and assists, proving himself to be a reliable and hardworking player.

3. Olivier Giroud

Olivier Giroud, a French striker, is another underrated player who has made significant contributions to Chelsea’s success. Despite frequently playing a supporting role to other strikers, Giroud’s aerial prowess, hold-up play, and ability to score vital goals have not gone unnoticed by his teammates and managers, making him an underrated asset for the club.

4. Ramirez

Lastly, Ramirez, a Brazilian midfielder known for his energy and determination, was an unsung hero during his time at Chelsea. His defensive contributions and relentless work rate often went unnoticed, but his impact on the pitch was undeniable, with crucial goals especially against Barca in 2012 UCL Semi Final and tireless box-to-box performances.

