Sofyan Amrabat’s Jersey number at Man United revealed

Few moments ago, Premier League Giant, Manchester United publicly came out to unveil the jersey number of their newest signing, Sofyan Amrabat.

In a post shared on their Official Instagram Page today being Tuesday the 5th day of September, 2023 The Red Devil’s revealed that Amrabat will wear the jersey number 4 for the 2023/2024 season. They also shared a photo of the player donning the number and it’s absolutely amazing.

In the above photo, The Moroccan Midfielder could be clearly spotted donning the Manchester United jersey for the first time with his name and number 4 boldly written at the back and it suits him perfectly well.

Recall that few days ago, The Red Devil’s completed the signing of Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina on a season long loan and the player has now been officially registered as a new member of the squad, this is definitely a good news for all United supporters out there.

The Jersey number 4 was initially used by Phil Jones but following his departure from the club some couple of months ago, It became vacant, Amrabat is now the new owner of the jersey and it looks absolutely amazing in him.

Sofyan Amrabat is considered as one of the finest defensive midfielder in the world, known for his strength, pace and defensive prowess, he will definitely be a great signing for Manchester United. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

