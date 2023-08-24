SPORT

Sofyan Amrabat: Unique qualities the midfielder will offer Man United.

Erik Ten Hag is trying as much as he can to have a befitting transfer widow. However, he is keen on signing a midfield, a shot stopper, and a forward. However, checkout 2 quality Sofyan Amrabat will offer Man United.

Stability at the back

Sofyan Amrabat is considered as one of the best defensive midfielders currently. However, he will bring defensive stability to the midfield and the back line. Man United’s midfield has been exposed for the past 2 games. However, his doggedness is among the reason why Erik Ten Hag wants to secure his signature. His presence will reduce the pressure on Casemiro, who has been exposed lately.

Experience

Man United manager Erik Ten Hag admires a player that knows how to win. However, in Amrabat, Man United have a player with experience.

Upgrade on Man United’s current options

Amrabat is an upgrade on Mason Mount and Scott Mctominay.

His presence will ease the pressure on Casemiro who has been on the receiving end of harsh decisions.

