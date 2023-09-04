SPORT

Sofyan Amrabat potential shirt numbers at Man United

In the final hours of the summer transfer window, Manchester United successfully acquired Sofyan Amrabat, much to the relief of fans eager for additional midfield reinforcement. The Moroccan international gained global recognition at the end of last year, thanks to his standout performance in his country’s journey to fourth place at the 2022 World Cup. He has joined the club on a season-long loan with an option for a permanent transfer next summer.

Currently, Manchester United has not assigned a shirt number to Amrabat at Old Trafford. On Sunday morning, Rasmus Hojlund, Sergio Reguilon, Jonny Evans, and Altay Bayindir were all allocated squad numbers, and the club also confirmed a number change for Alejandro Garnacho from 49 to 17. Amrabat will have to wait until after the September international break to make his debut, as his shirt will be assigned once all the necessary paperwork for his registration is fully completed.

One readily available shirt number for Amrabat at United is 4, which was last worn by Phil Jones until his release at the end of June. Additionally, there are other vacant shirt numbers: 13, 26, 27, 30, 31, 32, and 33.

