Sofyan Amrabat all smiles as he steps out in a Manchester United jersey for the first time

Few moments ago, Moroccan Midfielder, Sofyan Amrabat was spotted donning the Manchester United home kit for the 2023/2024 season for the first time since signing from Fiorentina.

The Red Devil’s shared photos of the talented Midfielder putting on the club’s jersey for the first time on their official Instagram page today being Tuesday the 5th day of September, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe with many taking to the comment section to express their excitement.

In the above photos, Amrabat could be clearly spotted donning the Manchester United home kit for the first time and he seems really excited judging from the smile he wore on his face.

Recall that the Red Devil’s completed the signing of Amrabat from Fiorentina on transfer deadline day after several weeks of negotiations and he was officially unveiled as a new United player few days ago.

Many top European Clubs such as Liverpool, Fulham and Nottingham Forest were reportedly Interested in the services of the player, but his priority has always been United right from the very onset.

Sofyan Amrabat is considered as one of the finest defensive midfielder in Europe, known for his pace, brilliant dribbling skills, strength and defensive prowess. He has been on top of his game for the past couple of years now and he will definitely be a great signing for Erik Ten Hag and his men. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

