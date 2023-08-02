Sofyan Amrabat accepts to join Man United despite rich bid from Saudi Arabia

Few moments ago, Popular Football Journalist, Fabrizio Romano reported that Moroccan Midfielder, Sofyan Amrabat have accepted to join Manchester United and he’s now waiting for club’s negotiation.

According to Fabrizio, Amrabat wants Man United move and he has already given Erik Ten Hag greenlight since June. Fabrizio Romano revealed this on his Official Facebook page today being Wednesday the 2nd day of July, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe with many taking to the comment section to react.

It was reported that they were rich bids from Saudi Arabia but his priority has always been Manchester United as he’s desperate to reunite with his former boss, Erik Ten Hag at the theater of dreams.

The Red Devil’s haven’t submitted any official bid yet to Fiorentina but they are reportedly preparing an opening proposal for the talented Midfielder. Man United are waiting patiently for Fred and Van de Beek to leave the club before making a move for the player.

Recall that the Red Devil’s have been linked with Sofyan Amrabat for the past couple of weeks now as Erik Ten Hag is said to be a huge admirer of the player, the player have already agreed personal terms with the club and the deal is just few steps away from completion.

Sofyan Amrabat is considered as one of the finest defensive midfielder in the world, known for his strength, brilliant passes and defensive prowess, he will definitely be a great signing for Erik Ten Hag and his men. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

