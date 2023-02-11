SMACKDOWN: Former Bloodline member predicts when Roman Reigns’ title run will end

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Sami Zayn predicted Roman Lane’s Undisputed WWE Universal Championship run would end in Elimination Chamber.

Zayn shocked the world when he revealed Roman his Reigns at the WWE Royal Rumble. However, it backfired when Bloodline brutally defeated him.

The following week, Sami attacked from behind again at SmackDown Reigns. But Bloodline was there to stop him and bring him down again.

Paul Heyman kicked off the show this week. Sage began by stating that he hadn’t made any predictions since he and Brock Lesnar conquered The Undertaker’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania.

He said the island of relevance was attacked by Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes.The crowd started chanting Sami’s name. To this end, Heyman told them that Zayn would not be in the show’s arena.

He went on to say that championship matches at WrestleMania are personal, and Reign’s titles aren’t just for wrestling championships.

He then said that without those titles, Bloodline and Roman Reigns wouldn’t exist.

At that moment, Sami Zayn appeared behind Paul Heyman and asked to borrow the microphone. Zayn said that The Bloodline was crumbling little by little and everyone knew about it, including Roman Reigns.

He then predicted Reigns’ title run to end in his eight days in the WWE Elimination Chamber. Before leaving the ring, Sami pulled Heyman over and told him he shouldn’t worry about Cody Rhodes as Roman would take the title away from him.

Samy Zayn seems focus on his upcoming match at Elimination chamber. Will he be able to dethrone the tribal chief?

