“Sliding in my DM knowing you don’t have a passport is insane” – Nigerian-American basketball player

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigerian-American basketball player, Ezinne Kalu, recently made a statement on her Instagram story that has caught the attention of many. Kalu, who plays for Landerneau Bretagne Basket, posted, “Sliding in my dm knowing you don’t have a passport is insane,” on Saturday.

For Kalu, who has represented D’Tigress, Africa’s highest-ranked side in the 2017, 2019, and 2021 Afrobasket events, traveling is a major part of her life. And she’s used the statement to put up some form of requirements for anyone wishing to send her a private message.

The basketball player is based in the United States of America, and that could explain the reason for her Instagram post, she believes that anyone who would want to communicate with her should have a means to to travel to where she is, and a passport is a required document for making such a trip.

The Instagram post has generated different reactions from several of her followers , with some of them supporting her view, while some others decided to stay neutral.

Trendingg (

)