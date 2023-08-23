Six Star Players Who Bid Farewell to Football in 2023

Gianluigi Buffon

Former Italy goalkeeper and World Cup champion Buffon has decided to conclude his football journey at the age of 45. Commencing his career at Parma’s academy, he debuted in Serie A with the club in November 1995, subsequently joining Juventus in 2001 in a groundbreaking £32.6 million transfer, establishing a then-world record for a goalkeeper’s fee. Remaining predominantly in Turin, Buffon’s remarkable career also encompassed a spell at PSG in 2018-19. His tally of 657 Serie A appearances is unparalleled, and he stands as the most-capped goalkeeper in history, representing Italy 176 times. Undoubtedly, he ranks among the all-time greatest goalkeepers.

Mesut Ozil

Renowned as a premier playmaker of his era, Ozil’s retirement leaves a void in the football world. Despite his illustrious reputation, it seems he could have achieved even more. Astonishingly, Ozil secured just one league title during his career; however, this fact doesn’t diminish the genius he brought to the game. Ozil graced the Premier League with moments of brilliance and contributed to Germany’s World Cup triumph. After brief stints at Fenerbahce and Istanbul Basaksehir, Ozil, aged 34, announced his retirement Twitter in March 2023, leaving a palpable void in the sport.

Gareth Bale

The Welsh winger stepped back from the international stage, announcing his retirement shortly after the World Cup in January. Bale conveyed his gratitude for the profound impact football had on his life. His zenith occurred during his tenure at Real Madrid, where he played a pivotal role in securing numerous trophies. Though retired, he will always be remembered for his contribution to the sport, particularly during his time with Los Blancos. Bale, who spent part of his career with Tottenham, is now indulging in his passion for golf and basking in the Californian sun.

Bojan Krkic

Bojan, once hailed as “the new Messi,” has chosen to conclude his career, an unexpected development considering his contemporaries’ longevity. Despite not entirely fulfilling the monumental expectations set upon him, Bojan boasts a career worth celebrating. He clinched 10 trophies with Barcelona and embarked on journeys with esteemed clubs like Roma, Milan, and Ajax. His time at Stoke City in the Premier League earned him a cherished status as a cult hero. Bojan also graced the MLS and J1 League before bidding farewell to professional football in March 2023.

Sime Vrsaljko

Croatian full-back Vrsaljko, victorious in La Liga and the Europa League with Atletico Madrid, grappled with injuries that hindered his full potential. He participated in the 2018 World Cup final and garnered 52 caps for Croatia. Making the decision to retire at the age of 31, Vrsaljko mutually terminated his contract with Olympiacos, concluding his active football career this year.

Fernando Llorente

Esteemed Spanish forward Llorente’s career spanned over 200 goals and 676 club-level appearances. From Athletic Bilbao to Juventus and Tottenham, he left an indelible mark. His influential season at Swansea, where his 15 goals saved them from relegation, stands out. After departing Eibar at the close of the previous season, Llorente, aged 37, announced his retirement in February, marking the end of a distinguished journey.

