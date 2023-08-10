Six players who need to prove doubters wrong in the Premier League 2023-24 season

The new Premier League season is nearly here. The 2023-24 season promises to be a huge one for London’s clubs, with European campaigns, title challenges, and even a relegation struggle or two.

While Arsenal and Chelsea have gone big in the transfer market, there are a number of previous year’s huge investments who will be depended on to shine in the coming months.

1. Declan Rice – Arsenal

Rice has the character to manage his price tag, but he is under pressure to demonstrate why Arsenal paid £105 million to recruit him from West Ham.

Rice is easily the most expensive signing in Arsenal history, and Mikel Arteta believes the 24-year-old might be the missing link as the Gunners attempt to take the next step in their title campaign.

He will mostly play at the base of midfield, but he might potentially play further forward as a No8, and he must add the physicality and desire that the Gunners lacked last season.

Rice’s significant move to a team competing in the Champions League and vying for major honours is now up to the England international.

2. Bryan Mbeumo – Brentford

Most clubs would be scrambling to find a substitute for top scorer Ivan Toney, who is banned until January owing to a betting punishment. Mbeumo, on the other hand, has been a consistent supplier of goals since joining Brentford in 2019 and will be relied on to be the Bees’ talisman.

Toney will be led by Yoane Wissa, but Mbeumo will be required to direct the Brentford assault.

The 24-year-old Frenchman delivers pace, skill, and a devastating left foot from the right side of the front three.

Other players must also step forward. Brentford require regular performance from Wissa, Josh Dasilva, and Kevin Schade, the German speedster who made his loan move from Freiburg permanent this summer for a club-record fee of £500,000.

3. Mykhailo Mudryk – Chelsea

The Ukraine star was surrounded by a lot of excitement, but he arrived at a team in upheaval and had a rough first six months at Stamford Bridge.

Mauricio Pochettino’s task is to unleash his undeniable brilliance.

Mudryk is expected to take over on the left wing for Chelsea after Christopher Nkunku sustained a knee injury that could keep him out for four months.

Under Pochettino, the 22-year-old is playing more as an out-and-out winger and will have a reference point to work off in his new 4-2-3-1 system with a recognised center-forward. Putting on the No. 10 shirt adds a new level of pressure. However, Pochettino has a strong track record with young players, and Mudryk will be hoping that continues.

4. Eberechi Eze – Crystal Palace

As a new era begins at Selhurst Park without Wilfried Zaha, the burden will be on Eze to step up and perform as Palace’s main man.

Last season, Eze played within himself at times under Patrick Vieira, but was rejuvenated after Roy Hodgson took over, and this seems like a pivotal season for the 25-year-old Londoner.

His England debut against Malta in June should have boosted his confidence, and with Zaha gone and Michael Olise out for the season due to injury, he will need to hit the ground running when Palace face Sheffield United on Saturday.

The goal for Eze will be to maintain his form from the conclusion of last season over the course of the season.

5. Raul Jimenez – Fulham

Fulham have been eager to point out that Jimenez is not a substitute for out-of-contract top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic, whose future is unknown.

If the Serb leaves, Marco Silva will turn to £5 million summer signing Jimenez to provide a goal threat. Since fracturing his skull at Arsenal in November 2020, the Mexico striker has scored just six Premier League goals, and all he managed for Wolves last season was three League Cup goals.

Fulham will be hoping that he can recapture his best form under Silva, like Willian did last season.

If Mitrovic does stay, Fulham may use someone to relieve some of the goalscoring pressure on him as they look to improve on their 10th-place result last season.

6. Yves Bissouma – Tottenham

Bissouma, perhaps more than anyone else at Tottenham, stands to benefit from the ‘Angeball’ revolution.

Spurs fans had great hopes for Bissouma after signing him for £25 million last summer, but under Antonio Conte, he looked a shadow of the midfielder who was such an imposing box-to-box presence at Brighton.

Was Bissouma a flop or was he mismanaged by Conte, whose rigorous demands on his players are well-known? Spurs hope and believe it was the latter, and the early signs under Ange Postecoglou are promising.

With Rodrigo Bentancur out until at least September and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s future uncertain, Bissouma will almost certainly start the season in Postecoglou’s midfield three, either as the sole pivot or as a second No8 with James Maddison.

