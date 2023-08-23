Six Highest-Paid New Premier League Signings Of 2023-24

Premier League teams have made substantial investments this summer as they gear up for the 2023-24 season. High-profile clubs such as Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United have secured players with significant weekly salaries.

Despite Manchester City’s formidable position following a treble-winning season, and Chelsea’s emphasis on player departures, both clubs feature prominently in the top 6 spenders. This list also includes cash-rich Newcastle United.

Kai Havertz – [Arsenal, £280k]

Following last season’s title push that lost steam as spring arrived, Arsenal has made substantial investments this summer. Havertz, eager to leave Chelsea after three inconsistent seasons, has the potential to flourish under Mikel Arteta and take his game to new heights. Havertz’s promise, coupled with his role in securing an actual Champions League victory, makes him the highest-paid newcomer in the Premier League.

Mason Mount – [Manchester United, £250k]

At 24, Mount boasts a Champions League title, two Chelsea Player of the Year awards, and 36 England caps. These accolades are worth emphasizing, considering the criticism he’s faced on social media from disgruntled Chelsea fans. His departure from Stamford Bridge seemed inevitable, and United has acquired a player who could elevate Old Trafford’s standards – theoretically. If he regains his form from two years ago, his £250k weekly wage will appear relatively modest.

Declan Rice – [Arsenal, £240k]

An exceptional player with an astonishing transfer fee. In the current seller’s market, it was expected that securing Rice from Europa Conference League victors West Ham would come at a substantial cost. However, the £105 million price tag places even greater expectations on the 24-year-old midfielder. Nonetheless, he’s potentially a world-class asset, and his compensation reflects that status.

Sandro Tonali – [Newcastle, £210k]

Newcastle’s return to Champions League football for the first time since 2003 was expected to lead to a bustling summer transfer window. While it hasn’t transpired as anticipated, the acquisition of Tonali is a significant statement of ambition. With a £68.5 million move from AC Milan, social media buzzed with footage of Tonali appearing less than thrilled about joining Newcastle. But his debut against Aston Villa showcased his talent and silenced doubts.

Josko Gvardiol – [Manchester City, £200k]

Guardiola’s affinity for center-backs persisted, as evidenced by his frequent use of four defenders last season. Gvardiol’s signing from Leipzig for £77.6 million follows this pattern. The Croatia international, a highly regarded young defender at just 21, bolsters City’s ranks considerably.

Christopher Nkunku – [Chelsea, £195k]

Joining Chelsea as the latest high-value signing attempting to break the club’s striker curse, Nkunku arrives with a prolific goal-scoring record from RB Leipzig and immense potential, as indicated by his wage. However, a knee injury has sidelined the French international until the end of October, leaving fans hoping that his eventual performance will justify the wait.

