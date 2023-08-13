SPORT

Six Chelsea players that will miss the clash against Liverpool today due to injury.

Chelsea are going to face Liverpool side today in their opening fixture of the English Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino addressed the issue of injury during the press conference. There are six Chelsea players that will miss the clash against Liverpool due to injury.

Below are the Chelsea players out from today’s class against Liverpool.

1. Benoit Badashille.

The young defender is ruled out from Chelsea match against Liverpool as he is recovering from injury and in the end stages of his rehabilitation programme.

2. Marcus Bettinelli.

The goalkeeper is ruled out from today’s clash with Liverpool as he is currently injured. Bettinelli is still undergoing his rehabilitation progamme.

3. Armando Broja.

The young striker will miss the match against Liverpool today due to the long time injury. Broja is in the end stages of his rehabilitation programme and would begin playing soon.

4. Chalobah.

The defender was injured during pre-season and will not be available for selection against Liverpool.

5. Wesley Fofana.

The French defender is ruled out of Liverpool clash due to his injury. Fofana is in the early stages of his rehabilitation.

6. Nkunku.

Chelsea new forward, Nkunku was injured during pre-season and he will miss Chelsea clash against Liverpool.

