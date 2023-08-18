Six Chelsea Players Signed by Maurizio Sarri and Where they are Now

Sarri was appointed as the manager of Chelsea on July 14, 2018. The Italian replaced his fellow countryman, Antonio Conte.

While in charge of Chelsea, Sarri managed to secure a trophy. Cesar Azpilicueta and his teammates lifted the Europa League trophy after defeating Arsenal in the final.

Unfortunately, Sarri’s time with Chelsea lasted only one season. He left The Blues after they won the Europa League.

During his time as Chelsea’s manager, Sarri recruited six new players. So, what happened to them and where are they now?

1. Jorginho

Jorginho was a key player for Maurizio Sarri at Napoli. The Italian tactician then brought Jorginho to Chelsea for a fee of 57 million euros.

While at Chelsea, Jorginho played 213 matches in all competitions, scoring 29 goals and providing eight assists. He also played a crucial role when The Blues won the 2021 Champions League.

Jorginho eventually left Chelsea in January 2023. He moved to Arsenal and is now an important player under Mikel Arteta’s management.

2. Rob Green

Chelsea signed Rob Green to be their third-choice goalkeeper. The Blues acquired his services for free after his contract with Huddersfield Town expired.

As the third-choice goalkeeper, Green never made a single appearance for Chelsea. Nevertheless, the English goalkeeper celebrated the Europa League victory.

After that success, Green decided to retire at the end of the 2018/2019 season. He now works as a pundit and commentator on BBC Radio.

3. Kepa Arrizabalaga

Maurizio Sarri made Kepa Arrizabalaga the most expensive goalkeeper in history. The Spanish player was brought in from Athletic Bilbao for 80 million euros.

Kepa became Chelsea’s first-choice goalkeeper under Sarri’s guidance. However, he was involved in an incident with Sarri for refusing to be substituted during the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City.

So far, Kepa has made 163 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea. Currently, he is on loan to Real Madrid.

4. Mateo Kovacic

Mateo Kovacic arrived at Chelsea on loan from Real Madrid in the summer of 2018. The Blues later signed him permanently the following season.

Under Sarri, Kovacic became a regular player in Chelsea’s midfield. In total, he made 221 appearances for The Blues, scoring six goals and providing 15 assists.

Kovacic also won four titles, including the Champions League and Europa League. After five seasons with Chelsea, Kovacic moved to Manchester City in the summer of 2023.

5. Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic never played under Maurizio Sarri. However, Chelsea reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for Pulisic’s transfer in January 2019.

Joining in the summer of 2019, Pulisic never became a regular starter at Stamford Bridge. Nevertheless, the US national team player won the Champions League trophy.

Pulisic played 145 matches, scoring 26 goals and providing 21 assists for Chelsea. He left The Blues in the summer of 2023, joining AC Milan.

6. Gonzalo Higuain

When Alvaro Morata went on loan to Atletico Madrid, Maurizio Sarri needed a goal scorer. Chelsea brought in Gonzalo Higuain on loan from Juventus.

The Argentine striker didn’t perform at his best at Chelsea. Higuain managed to score only five goals in 18 matches across all competitions.

After an unremarkable stint at Chelsea, Higuain returned to Juventus. He spent the rest of his career in MLS with Inter Miami and retired at the end of 2022.

