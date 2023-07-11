Situations Where A Player Can’t Be In An Offside Position

If you find yourself in your opponents’ half, and any part of your body, head or legs is nearer to their goal line than the ball and the second-last opponent you are offside according to Sportskeeda. The latter usually refers to the goalkeeper so unless the ball or another player is between you and the goal line, you will most likely be considered offside. Simply standing in an offside position is not considered an offence, and the referee will not blow the whistle. You can remain offside without any consequence.

In reference to corner kicks, goal kicks, and throw-ins, an offside violation cannot occur directly from these situations. This implies that a player cannot technically be offside from a throw-in, goal kick or corner kick.

It is not possible for a player to be offside directly from a corner kick because a player can only be called offside during active play. A corner kick is considered a restart of play and all players including those from the attacking team are in the same position. Therefore, if the ball is kicked directly from the corner the player cannot be called offside.

If a football player is in an offside position and another player touches the ball before them, the attacking player can go back to being onside. During a corner kick, an attacking player is considered offside if they are closer to the opponent’s goal line than the ball and the second-last defender at the moment the ball is kicked.

