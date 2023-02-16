SPORT

Sir Alex Ferguson spotted alongside his former player, Luis Nani at Camp Nou

Few moments ago, Former Manchester United Manager, Sir Alex Ferguson was spotted at Camp Nou alongside Portuguese Winger Luis Nani.

The Red Devil’s are currently locking horns with Barcelona at Camp Nou and both Sir Alex Ferguson and Nani were in attendance to support their club, once a red is always a red they say.

In the above photo, the two United Legends could be clearly spotted sitting down in the stand and they both wore a lovely smile which gave them a completely different appearance.

Recall that Sir Alex Ferguson and Luis Nani both worked together at Old Trafford for several years winning numerous silverwares such as the UEFA champions league, The Premier League, FA Cup, Carling Cup amongst others together at the theater of dreams and it’s absolutely amazing seeing them together once again.

