Sir Alex Ferguson sends class message to Jurgen Klopp after reaching 1000 games

Klopp celebrated the remarkable milestone on Saturday when Liverpool hosted Chelsea in the Premier League.

The former manager of Mainz and Dortmund is regarded as one of the greatest in his generation and has had remarkable success with the Reds both in his own Germany and in England.

His accomplishments include winning the 2019 Champions League, three league championships, and three domestic cups.

Ferguson, who oversaw 2155 games over his illustrious career, said: “I’m thrilled to welcome Jurgen Klopp to the LMA [League Managers Association] 1,000 club.”

He is without a doubt one of football’s most talented managers. His numerous championships attest to his place among football’s elite.

“Jurgen’s commitment and love for the job are an inspiration to everyone wishing to pursue a career in football management,” the author said.

After starting with Mainz in 2001, Klopp moved on to Dortmund in 2008, where he would gain recognition on a global scale.

Since his arrival at Anfield in 2015, he has gained recognition as one of, if not the best manager in Liverpool’s history.

To be honest, I didn’t know if I would have a second game at that time [when he started as Mainz manager]. Tells BT Sport, Klopp.

“It’s a big number; I appear to have 1,000 games, but I’ve only played 22 games in that time, so here we are.”

“There is no issue with my motivation.” If you want, I can continue working out for another ten years. I am aware of our starting point. As Pep [Guardiola] previously stated, “We were a happy flower team.”

