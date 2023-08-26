SHU vs MCI: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

Sheffield United will look for their first win of the season when they face Manchester City in the English Premier League on Sunday. City are second in the table after two rounds of play, while Sheffield are 16th.

City, who have won the last five encounters with Sheffield, will play without manager Pep Guardiola. The Spaniard had emergency back surgery earlier this week.

Sheffield United have lost their first two games this season. Paul Heckingbottom’s men have now lost three consecutive games after losing their final pre-season match. They have just scored once while conceding six times in their unfavourable record.

The Blades started the season with a 1-0 loss at home to Crystal Palace. They scored their first goal of the season against Nottingham Forest, but lost 2-1 away from home.

Sheffield dominated the Championship, finishing second and securing automatic promotion. They won the second most games with 28, but they have struggled to win games since the end of last season.

Manchester City has won the last five meetings with Sheffield, including twice away. They will be confident of a sixth win in a row after a good start to the season.

City has won three of their past four games. Pep Guardiola’s charges have gotten the job done despite not being as dominant as they have been in the past. They have yet to concede a goal in the league while scoring four.

KICKOFF TIME: Manchester City versus Sheffield United match will be played on Sunday at 2PM Nigerian time.

