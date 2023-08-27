SHU 1-2 MCI: Match Review And Player Ratings

Manchester City climbed to the top of the Premier League with a 2-1 victory over Sheffield United, thanks to Rodri’s late rocket.

Jayden Bogle appeared to have grabbed the Blades’ first point of the season with his 85th-minute score, but Rodri’s left-footed shot in the 89th minute won it for the reigning champions in a frantic clash at Bramall Lane.

Haaland had hit the post from the penalty spot in the first half, one of three good chances he had wasted before meeting Jack Grealish’s left-wing cross midway through the second half to put City ahead. The real drama, however, was yet to come.

With Pep Guardiola out due to back surgery, City appeared to have been caught off guard by Bogle’s equaliser. It would have been a fitting reward for Paul Heckingbottom’s men, who fought valiantly despite not seeing much of the ball.

Player Ratings:

Sheffield United: Foderingham (7), Ahmedhodzic (6), Egan (7), Robinson (7), Baldock (7), Hamer (5), Norwood (7), Souza (6), Osborn (6), Osula (6), Traore (6).

Substitutions: Larouci (7), Bogle (7), McBurnie (6), Basham (1).

Manchester City: Ederson (6), Walker (6), Dias (7), Ake (7), Gvardiol (7), Rodri (8), Kovacic (7), Silva (6), Alvarez (6), Haaland (7), Grealish (8).

Substitutions: Foden (1).

