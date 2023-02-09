Should Graham Potter Sign Joao Felix Permanently?

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Football.London claims that Chelsea has been given a huge boost in their pursuit of signing Joao Felix permanently after the striker’s loan with the club ends at the end of the current season. The rumor that Atletico Madrid is interested in signing Bundesliga attacker Marcus Thuram could convince the club to allow Felix to leave on a cheap contract.

Felix’s disappointing season at the Wanda Metropolitano was a result of his team’s inability to maintain consistent offensive production throughout the year. In 18 games for Real Madrid this season across all competitions, the Portugal international scored just four goals and added three assists.

The 23-year-old has shown flashes of brilliance, but he has seen limited playing time off the bench, which may explain his low La Liga statistics (1.6 shots, 0.7 critical passes, and 0.4 dribbles per game). His 75.8% pass success rate in Spain’s Primera Division indicated, however, that he was careless when passing to teammates inside the opposing half (stats whoscored).

If Felix is getting consistent playing time and is feeling confident, he can be a respectable finisher near the opposing goal. His long-range shooting is powerful and accurate. While Felix’s primary position is as a center forward, he is also capable of playing on the left wing if necessary.

The Portuguese superstar can see the field well enough to create scoring opportunities for his teammates. Felix showed the Blues precisely what they were missing in the attacking third in his debut against Fulham, even though he was sent off for a red card and missed three games due to suspension. Fans may look forward to him bolstering Graham Potter’s attack when he returns this weekend for the match.

If he performs well at the end of the season, the West London club should sign him permanently. Now that he’s part of the Champions League squad, Potter can decide if he wants to make a transfer this summer to keep him at Stamford Bridge.

