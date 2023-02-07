Should Arsenal Go Back to Brighton to Sign Kauro Mitoma?

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mikel Arteta may have recognized Brighton as a talent hotspot. He beat Ben White to the punch, and White is undeniably impressive. Arsenal recently acquired Trossard. A lot of people don’t understand how Arsenal was able to sign Leandro Trossard in the recent winter transfer window (in 16 games at Brighton this season, Trossard had 7 goals and 2 assists).

After acquiring White and Trossard, Arteta is rumored to have set his sights on Kauro Mitoma of the Armex Stadium. With five goals in English football since the World Cup, the Japanese dribbling king has made a name for himself. The Sun reports that Arteta is eager to have him join his “unbeatable” offensive squad.

If you don’t believe Brighton winger Mitoma can succeed at the Emirates, you should listen to Premier League icon Jermaine Defoe. “That’s a ridiculous rate of return. Defoe was reported by Optus Sport as saying, “It’s not only the goals he’s scoring; it’s his performances—three years ago he was at university studying dribbling, and now he’s got the most dribbles.” This was about Mitoma’s late goal against Bournemouth.

“What a signing! What a player they have! It’s unbelievable. It’s a fantastic tale, but we never get to hear it. Finding a player of his caliber is a testament to the club’s recruitment efforts.

Brighton will surely turn a profit after signing him for £2.5 million if the rumors that they will be willing to do business at £35 million are correct.

If Brighton is willing to sell Arsenal boss Mile Arteta should not hesitate to bring the Japanese to the Emirates stadium. He will be a good addition to the Arsenal team.

