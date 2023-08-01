Shirt Numbers Available to Rasmus Hojlund at Manchester United ahead of his £70 million move

Manchester United fans could see Rasmus Hojlund donning the iconic Red Devils jersey, as the club has reportedly agreed on a fee with Atalanta for the talented striker.

Erik ten Hag, the United manager, identified the need for a new striker in the summer window to bolster the team’s attacking options after a season where they struggled to find the net.

While the young Danish international may lack experience, the club believes he could play a crucial role in closing the gap to arch-rivals Manchester City in the upcoming campaign. As anticipation builds for Hojlund’s arrival, fans await the news of which shirt number he will choose.

The striker has a preference for the prestigious no.9 jersey, which is currently occupied by Anthony Martial at the Threatre of Dreams.

However, there is a possibility that the coveted number might become available. Ten Hag seems open to the idea of moving Martial on if a suitable buyer emerges. The French striker has faced injury troubles, and the United boss may look to offload him this summer. Should this happen, the legendary no.9 shirt would be up for grabs for the Danish forward.

Another option for Hojlund could be the no.17 jersey, currently worn by Fred. Reports suggest that Fred is likely to leave United in this transfer window, making his shirt number available for the new signing. Hojlund previously donned no.9 at Atalanta when it was available and wore 28 and 45 during his time at Copenhagen.

Considering other available options, Hojlund could also choose between 13 and 15, previously worn by Lee Grant and Marcel Sabitzer, respectively. However, the search for the perfect number might be limited as there are no single-digit shirts associated with centre-forwards currently available at United.

Numbers under 40 that Hojlund could consider include 1, 4, 13, 15, 31, 32, 35, and 36.

