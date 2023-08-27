Shirt Numbers Available to Altay Bayindir ahead of his probable move to Manchester United

Manchester United’s goalkeeping department is undergoing a major overhaul this summer transfer window.

The departure of veteran goalkeeper David De Gea, who spent an impressive 12 seasons with the club, marked the start of the change.

In his stead, manager Erik ten Hag signed Andre Onana from Inter Milan for a fee worth £47.2 million. Onana has adapted really well and made himself an integral part of the team, starting in all three of the team’s recent Premier League matches.

However, the reshuffling didn’t stop there. After heartfelt discussions with Ten Hag regarding his role within the team, Tom Heaton decided to remain with the club, but with the veteran out injured, it increases the club’s need for backup Goalie.

Dean Henderson on the other hand is also on the verge of leaving the Threatre of Dreams, as he seeks a fresh start to get career back on track and his international career with England, the English Goalie will move in a deal worth £20 million.

As a result of that move, Man United are reported to be close to securing the services of Altay Bayindir, with the deal expected to be formally confirmed ahead of the looming transfer deadline.

Shirt Numbers Available to Altay Bayindir.

With Onana wearing the No. 24 jersey instead of the No. 1 after his move from Inter Milan, the No. 1 shirt number remains vacant.

But with the 20-time English Champions, the 25-year-old looks very likely to opt for the No. 1 shirt. Other potential shirt numbers for Bayindir to consider include 13, 15, 26, 30, 31, 32, 26, 3 and 11

