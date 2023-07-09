Shirt Numbers 7, 8, 10 And 11 Have All Become Available At Chelsea This Summer

Chelsea have parted ways with many Players through selling or free transfers this summer. N’golo Kante and Cesar Azpilicueta have both left Chelsea on free transfer this summer.

The departure of N’golo Kante this summer has made the shirt number 7 available. The shirt number 7 has been tied up with N’golo Kante since the Frenchman joined the Blues from Leicester City in 2016 but it has become available after he joined Al-Ittihad on free transfer.

The shirt number 8 at Chelsea has been worn by Ross Barkley and Mateo Kovacic in the last 3 seasons but the shirt number has become available this summer because Mateo Kovacic has joined Manchester City.

Christian Pulisic started wearing shirt number 10 at Chelsea after Brazilian Winger Willian joined Arsenal but, the American Winger is also on the verge of leaving Chelsea this summer.

The West London club has reportedly reached an agreement with AC Milan for the transfer of the Former Borussia Dortmund Star. Shirt number 10 is also going to be available at Chelsea this summer with the imminent exit of Christian Pulisic.

The shirt number 11 at Chelsea has been available after Joao Felix left Stamford Bridge at the end of last season. Before Joao Felix wore the shirt number 11, it was Timo Werner that previously wore it but he left Chelsea to join Rb Leipzig last summer.

