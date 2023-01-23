SPORT

Shehu Sani Reacts As The Ministry Of Sports Concessions National Stadiums To States Govts

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter account to react as the ministry of sports concessions National Stadiums to states Governments. 

The outspoken activist, Shehu Sani, recently posted a tweet on his microblogging, Twitter, to advise as the ministry of sports concessions National Stadiums to states Governments in the country.

According to Shehu Sani, he made it known that the terms of the agreement between the two must ensure that the lands and buildings around the stadiums were not caved out and auctioned to individuals for other uses than sport. 

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote below: 

“As the ministry of sports concessions National Stadiums to states Governments, the terms of the agreement must ensure that the lands and buildings around the Stadiums are not caved out and auctioned to individuals for other uses than sports.”

