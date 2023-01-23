Shehu Sani Reacts As The Ministry Of Sports Concessions National Stadiums To States Govts

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter account to react as the ministry of sports concessions National Stadiums to states Governments.

According to Shehu Sani, he made it known that the terms of the agreement between the two must ensure that the lands and buildings around the stadiums were not caved out and auctioned to individuals for other uses than sport.

“As the ministry of sports concessions National Stadiums to states Governments, the terms of the agreement must ensure that the lands and buildings around the Stadiums are not caved out and auctioned to individuals for other uses than sports.”

