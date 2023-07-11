Shehu Sani Reacts After He Visited A Former Nigerian Player, Joshua Who Has Been Bedridden For 15 years

Senator Sani criticized the discrepancy between the demand for patriotism from Nigerian sportsmen and women and the abandonment they face during times of need. He called upon the new government and the current leadership of the NFF to extend their assistance not only to Joshua but also to others in similar situations. The senator’s Twitter post sparked significant reactions from his supporters and followers across various social media platforms, highlighting the widespread concern and interest in Joshua’s case.

Former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, expressed his reaction after visiting Daniel Joshua, a former Nigerian football player who has been confined to a bed for the past 15 years. Senator Sani shared his visit on his official Twitter account, where he described Joshua as an ex-Nigerian international who had represented the Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles. Joshua’s current state is a result of a spinal cord injury sustained during a car accident while he was en route to the Minna Eagles camp, having been invited by the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF).

During his visit, Senator Sani highlighted the lack of support and assistance provided to Joshua by the relevant authorities. He mentioned that the Niger State Government, under the leadership of Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, had initially covered some of Joshua’s medical expenses but stopped at a certain point. Additionally, the NFF had only given Joshua a meager sum of 500,000 Naira before abandoning him to his own fate. This neglect is especially disheartening considering Joshua’s decision to forgo a multi-million euro contract with Atletico Madrid in order to represent his country. As a recipient of the national honors award, Joshua had played a pivotal role in securing a crucial goal during the 2007 World Cup in Korea.

