SHEFF VS MNC: Man City team news, possible lineup, head-to-head, and kickoff time for EPL week 3

With no single point since the beginning of the campaign, Sheffield United look to open their third Premier League game against the treble winner, Manchester City at Bramall Lane on Sunday afternoon.

The Blades suffered 2-1 loss to Nottingham Forest in their EPL round 2, while Pep Guardiola’s men maintained their winning stretch after leaving Newcastle with one goal deficit last weekend.

Manchester City team news

New arrival Doku will likely make his Man City debut against Sheffield United this afternoon from the bench, with Bernardo Silva who extended his contract until 2026 recently.

Bernardo Silva would likely return to the right flank which would possibly keep Foden at the left flank at Bramall Lane, thereby, denying Jack Grealish the starting lineup. De Bruyne is currently facing a hamstring injury with John Stones out of the show due to thigh problem which could likely keep him out of Manchester City squad until after the international break.

Pep Guardiola would likely miss Manchester City’s next two matches due to a back operation, this will keep assistant head coach, Juanma Lillo in charge for the main time.

Possible lineup:

Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Silva, Alvarez, Foden; Haaland

Head-to-Head

﻿Kickoff time Sheffield United will host Manchester City at Bramall Lane today around 12 pm in the Premier League week 3.

Akabest (

)