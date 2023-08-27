SHE 0-0 MCI: Worst players that made Man City draw 0-0 in the first-half against Sheffield United.

Manchester City are struggling to get the goals against Newly promoted side, Sheffield United with the game tied at 0-0 at the interval in the game at Bramall Lane, without further ado, Below are the worst players from the opening half;

Erling Haaland

The Norwegian striker has struggled to impact the game as he would have liked as he was not given plenty of spaces to operate which led to him been frustrated and missing some good chances.

This poor performance was worsened by a huge penalty miss in the first half, he’ll be hoping to atone for his mistake in the second half with a brillant performance.

Bernardo Silva

The Portugal international looked lost in the game and wasn’t given much going forward for the Manchester based outfit, in the whole of the first half he was only able to create two chances and had no real attempts at goal coupled with him holding up the ball for too long.

Josko Gvardiol

The Croatian defender has struggled so far and has lacked the physical prowess to deal with the long balls thrown at the City’s defence, coupled with his lack of positional alertness which provided Sheffield United with spaces to threaten the Citizens.

