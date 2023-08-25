Shaw’s replacement: Four left-back options Manchester United could sign

Manchester United were given another blow on Thursday when it was revealed that Luke Shaw was injured.

The injury is reminiscent of Luke Shaw’s many visits to the clinic. But, since then, he has established himself as one of Manchester United’s most significant players, both on and off the pitch.

He also appears to have left his uneven availability behind him, so Erik ten Hag and fans will be hoping this is a one-time occurrence.

1. Nicolas Tagliafico

We all know that Erik ten Hag prefers to sign players with whom he has prior relationships, and in this situation, that may be the correct approach. A player that could be available for a low price and is likely open to a move due to Lyon’s poor start to the season.

Nicolás Tagliafico has already worked with Ten Hag and will most likely be the first name our manager brings up in the crisis meeting to locate a replacement left-back.

2. Marcos Acuna

He’s a bit of a wild card, but there’s no indication he’s a United target. Despite this, he is a first-rate left-back, as we discovered when we faced Sevilla last season. Acuna was linked with a move to Aston Villa last week, adding to the Spanish club’s need for sales.

As a result, if his current injury concerns aren’t severe enough to keep him out of any games, he could be a possibility. Given his age, he would also be an excellent veteran presence in the locker room.

3. Alvaro Fernandez

The final alternative is the most logical: we keep Alvaro Fernandez at the club and insert him into the starting lineup. He showed in preseason that he was up to the task, so he could end up succeeding and complicating Shaw’s return to the lineup.

The main concern is that there is now no backup in place, but we don’t consider it a priority because Shaw should be back in a month at the most.

4. Ryan Bertrand

Ryan Bertrand is a name that no United fan wants to see on the squad sheet over the next year. According to Stretty , Bertrand is being discussed internally as a possible replacement for United.

The 34-year-old is currently practising with Chelsea’s loan development team after being released by Leicester earlier this summer.

Even if we were to explore a desperate move for Bertrand screens in the final week of the window, they would be our least preferred alternative. However, due to financial limits, it will most likely be Bertrand or nobody until we can generate some sales at this time.

