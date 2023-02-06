This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Shakhtar Donetsk have made a lot of money on the transfer market over the years. They recently sold Mykhaylo Mudryk to Chelsea for a fee of €100 million making him one of the most expensive transfers in premier league history. Mudryk is Shakhtar Donetsk’s most expensive transfer in history.

The Ukrainian forward was highly impressive in performance during his time at Shakhtar Donetsk. He has been in top form since the beginning of this season and his impressive performances against the Los blancos last season earned him a move to Chelsea.

However, Mykhaylo Mudryk was one of the worst players on the pitch during Chelsea’s goalless draw against Fulham. He was unable to put on an impressive performance in the match.

Shakhtar Donetsk also sold Fred to Manchester United for a fee of €59 million back in 2018. Fred struggled to remain consistent in performance after joining the Red devils. He has been in top form ever since Ten Hag took charge of United. Fred has formed an impressive partnership with Casemiro both in club and national level. He’s currently among the best midfielders in the premier league.

Shakhtar Donetsk sold Fernandinho to Manchester City for a fee of €40 million back in 2013. Fernandinho established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world after joining City and won several titles with the club including four Premier League titles, one FA Cup, six League Cups and one Community Shield.

Shakhtar Donetsk spent €43 million on signing Mykhaylo Mudryk, Fred, Willian, Alex Teixeira and Fernandinho. They sold the five players for a combined fee of €284 million.

Malikings (

)