Seven Records Erling Haaland Could Break This Season After Astonishing EPL Debut Campaign

Erling Haaland, the Norwegian football sensation, is set to captivate audiences once again as he embarks on his second season in the English Premier League with Manchester City. After an awe-inspiring debut campaign, where he shattered multiple records, all eyes are on Haaland as he aims to break even more records in the upcoming 2023/2024 season.

During his first season in England, Haaland’s performance exceeded all expectations, starting with a lackluster match against Liverpool in the Community Shield but quickly evolving into a goal-scoring machine that silenced his critics. With a remarkable tally of 52 goals across all competitions, he played a pivotal role in Manchester City’s unprecedented treble under Pep Guardiola.

Now, as the new season approaches, Haaland has several remarkable records within reach, and football enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting his quest for greatness.

Most goals in a single season: Haaland has already set the bar high by scoring an astounding 36 goals last season, surpassing legends like Alan Shearer and Andy Cole. To break his own record, he will need to find the back of the net 37 times in the upcoming season.

Most goals in all competitions: The legendary Dixie Dean’s record of 63 goals in the 1927/1928 season stands as a formidable challenge for Haaland. Despite his outstanding performance last season, reaching Dean’s record will require an extraordinary effort.

City’s top scorer’s list: Breaking into Manchester City’s list of top 20 scorers of all time requires Haaland to score only 36 more goals. While a spot in the top 10 might be a stretch with 80 more goals needed, making it into the top 20 seems attainable.

Quickest player to 50 EPL goals: Andy Cole holds the current record of reaching 50 Premier League goals in just 65 appearances. Haaland needs 14 goals in his next 29 appearances to claim this title, a feat well within his capabilities.

Quickest to 40 Champions League goals: Already holding records for reaching 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, and 35 goals in the Champions League, Haaland aims to surpass Ruud Van Nisterlooy’s record of 40 goals in 45 appearances. With only five goals needed in his next 14 appearances, this seems within reach.

Most goals in a UCL season: Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of 17 goals in a single Champions League campaign in 2013/2014 stands tall. However, Haaland’s remarkable 12 goals last season indicate that he is more than capable of challenging this record.

Norway’s top scorer: Haaland’s form for the national team has been equally impressive, placing him fourth on Norway’s all-time top scorers list with 24 goals. Surpassing leader Jorgen Juve’s record of 33 goals will be a target for Haaland in the coming year.

As Haaland steps onto the pitch once again, the football world eagerly anticipates witnessing history in the making. With his exceptional talent, determination, and youth on his side, Erling Haaland has already proven that he thrives under pressure. The 2023/2024 season promises to be a thrilling ride for fans, as this extraordinary striker aims to etch his name into the annals of footballing greatness.

