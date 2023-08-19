Seven Premier League players who scored debut goals in the 2023-24 season opening week

With the opening of the most anticipated league in the world: the Premier League, all eyes were on the huge new signings such as Mount, Rice, and Havertz. However, there were other players that made news. Three of these debutants scored in a match between Brighton and newly promoted Luton Town. With massive scorelines came a number of players trying to get their first goal, and highly awaited Italian midfielder, Sandro Tonali, was the one to score the first goal of the season for Magpies. Let’s take a look at all of the Premier League players that got their goal tally started.

7. Axel Disasi: Chelsea vs Liverpool

Disasi makes his debut and scores! Liverpool are unable to clear the corner, and Chilwell’s erroneous header from the edge of the area is bundled in by Disasi. Chelsea rallied to draw level in their first Premier League game under new manager Mauricio Pochettino, thanks to an equaliser from new signing Axel Disasi, who scored from six yards after Liverpool failed to clear a set-piece.

Liverpool couldn’t clear their lines and crumbled under prolonged aerial pressure, with Chilwell directing a header back into the box and Disasi punishing Alexander-Arnold’s sluggish defence by pushing the loose ball beyond Alisson.

6. Harvey Barnes: Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

Barnes signed a five-year contract with Newcastle United for an undisclosed cost, believed to be in the region of £38 million. On his debut, he scored and assisted in a 5-1 triumph over Aston Villa on August 12. The 25-year-old has signed a five-year contract with the Magpies after being capped once by England.

Barnes was the latest player to quit Leicester City following their relegation from the Premier League. He appeared in 146 Premier League games for Leicester, scoring 35 goals and assisting on 25 others. Despite scoring 13 league goals in 2022-23, he was unable to keep them out of the Championship.

5. Moussa Diaby: Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

Diaby joined Aston Villa from Bayern Leverkusen this summer.

Within five minutes, Moussa Diaby had cancelled out his fellow debutant’s goal, wonderfully handling a half-volley with his weaker foot after Ollie Watkins’ flick-on. Emery has brought in highly rated players in attack and defence, including the lightning-quick Diaby for a reputed £51 million and Spain centre-back Pau Torres for a reported £31 million.

As a result of the injuries to centre-back Mings and playmaker Emiliano Buendia this week, those additions have already proven to be foresighted. Newcastle’s lead lasted only a few minutes as Diaby, who had earlier seen a shot from a close angle saved by Nick Pope, was similarly well-placed to equalise after Olly Watkins had flicked on Lucas Digne’s left-wing cross.

4. Sandro Tonali: Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

The former AC Milan star made his Premier League debut right away, combining slickly with Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton in a promising midfield with of agility and technique. Newcastle dominated the visitors from the start at St James’ Park, and new signing Sandro Tonali capitalised on Anthony Gordon’s inviting sixth-minute cross.

3. Simon Adingra: Brighton vs Luton Town

Albion appeared destined to cruise to victory after finishing sixth in the Premier League last season, securing a place in the Europa League. After conceding a penalty, Ivorian Adingra, 21, secured the Seagulls’ victory by slotting home after a blunder by Luton’s Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu. Adingra took advantage of Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu’s blunder before fellow replacement Evan Ferguson secured the Seagulls’ triumph.

2. Carlton Morris: Brighton vs Luton Town

Following Lewis Dunk’s foul in the penalty area, Carlton Morris tapped home from the spot to set up a frantic finish. With nine minutes remaining, last season’s leading scorer Carlton Morris converted another penalty – this time for handball against Lewis Dunk. The penalty was awarded after a cross from substitute Jacob Brown struck Dunk’s elbow, briefly restoring tension.

1. Joao Pedro: Brighton vs Luton Town

Brighton thrashed Premier League debutants Luton 4-1, despite Moises Caicedo’s ongoing transfer dilemma. Joao Pedro and Simon Adingra scored on their debuts. Record signing at the club Following Solly March’s first-half opening, Pedro increased Albion’s lead by converting a 71st-minute penalty after being taken down by Hatters captain Tom Lockyer.

Brazilian forward Pedro, who was booed at every touch after joining Luton from bitter rivals Watford for £30 million, could have opened the scoring inside five minutes but drifted wastefully wide of the gaping goal.

