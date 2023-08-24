Seven Highest-paid Footballers In The World In 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo – €200m [€3,846,000 per week]

It’s truly staggering. Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr appear content with this exceptional arrangement.

Karim Benzema – €200m [€3,846,000 per week]

After accomplishing everything with Real Madrid, Karim Benzema sought a fresh adventure this summer. The 35-year-old forward now shares the mantle of the world’s highest earner, raking in an astonishing €3,846,000 per week while playing for Al-Ittihad. In Saudi Arabia, Benzema has adapted smoothly, already netting three goals in his inaugural five matches. It’s expected that he will continue to create many indelible moments for Al-Ittihad supporters in the years to come.

N’Golo Kante – €100m [€1,923,000 per week]

N’Golo Kante, the French midfield maestro, has ascended to the upper echelons of global earners. He hasn’t wasted any time in embracing his newfound wealth, using a portion of it to acquire Belgian third-tier outfit Royal Excelsior Virton. The club stated, “Flavio [the former chairman] is naturally thrilled to pass the club’s reins to N’Golo Kante, a player of high caliber known not just for his footballing prowess, but also for his universally recognized human qualities.” Kante’s aspiration is to bolster the club’s foundation, stabilize the roster, and revive the tradition of nurturing talent through the Youth Academy.

Neymar – €100m [€1,923,000 per week]

Champions League nights have a different flavor with Neymar. The Brazilian superstar has made the leap to Al Hilal, amassing even more riches than during his time at PSG. His contract with Al Hilal reportedly includes perks like access to a private jet, an €80,000 win bonus, a lavish mansion with staff, and €500,000 for each Instagram post promoting Saudi Arabia. A true bonanza.

Kylian Mbappe – €70m [€1,346,000 per week]

In a football landscape long dominated by Europe, Kylian Mbappe stands out as the sole European player in the top 10 earners. Uncertainty surrounds his future at PSG, although he’s back in first-team training after a stint on the periphery. Rumors linking him to Real Madrid persist, with many anticipating his free transfer to the Spanish club next summer as his PSG contract draws to a close.

Lionel Messi – €45m [€865,000 per week]

Lionel Messi’s decision to reject a staggering offer of over €1 billion from the Saudi Pro League is noteworthy. Instead, he opted for the MLS, finding Inter Miami a more appealing prospect at 36 years old. “I want to return to enjoying myself, spending time with my family and children, and the daily routine,” Messi shared upon joining Inter Miami. His time in the United States has been rejuvenating, with a reunion alongside Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba rekindling his club-level joy.

Sadio Mane – €40m [€769,000 per week]

﻿

Sadio Mane’s stint at Bayern Munich never quite clicked. While his departure from Anfield was a blow to Liverpool fans, the Senegalese forward hasn’t quite found his stride since. His time at the Allianz Arena was brief, as Saudi clubs came calling. Ultimately, Al Nassr secured his signature, rewarding him with a substantial €769,000 per week. Klopp lamented Mane’s Bayern experience, saying, “I don’t know what went wrong. When he left us, he left us in excellent form as a world-class player. Perhaps it was a new environment and new expectations.”

Latest5 (

)