Seven Big Pre-Season Friendly Games Coming Up in the Next One Week

The summer is a time when football transfers are completed. However, this is not the only thing that gets fans excited. There is the release of new kits for the upcoming season and most importantly, preseason friendly games that give fans the chance to see their teams play one more time before the season kickstarts.

This summer is no different as some big preseason friendly games have been played already and more are yet to come. So far, we have seen AC Milan play against Real Madrid with the Spanish La Liga club winning 3-2, we have seen Brighton and Hove Albion play against Chelsea with the Blues winning 4-3, and we have also seen Manchester United play against Arsenal with the game ending 2-0 in favour of the Red Devils.

In the next week, starting tomorrow, some big preseason friendly games would be coming up.

Tomorrow, 27th of July, there would be two big matches to look forward to. Manchester United would be taking on Real Madrid in a game that many fans would be looking forward to as they would get the chance to see Aaron Wam-Bissaka play against Vinicius Junior for the very first time. The game would be played in Texas, United States. Also, Juventus would be playing against AC Milan in Los Angeles on the same day.

On the 29 of July, Real Madrid would be playing against Barcelona in a pre-season El Classico. On the 30th, Manchester City would play against Atletico Madrid in Seoul. On the 31st, Manchester United would take on Borussia Dortmund in Las Vegas.

On the 1st of August, AC Milan would take on Barcelona in Nevada, and the following day, fans would be treated to a match between Liverpool and Bayern Munich in Singapore.

