SEV vs VAL: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

On Match Day 1 of La Liga, Europa League winners Sevilla will face Valencia in a high-scoring match. Both teams finished in the bottom half of La Liga last season and are looking for a strong start this season.

Sevilla finished preseason with a 1-1 draw at home against Atletico Madrid. The result means they hadn’t scored more than one goal in their previous six games. However, they have conceded more than one goal twice in the last six games. Sevilla has only kept two clean sheets in their last ten games.

Valencia finished 16th and narrowly survived last season. Ruben Baraja will be hoping for a more successful season in charge of the team. Valencia had just lost 2-1 to Aston Villa in their previous preseason match. Aside from the setback, Valencia had a solid preseason, winning the first four games. Nottingham Forest, a Premier League team, was one of the opponents.

Valencia have only brought in two new players in the summer window: Cenk Ozkacar and Pepelu. As a result, they are anticipated to maintain their form from the end of last season. The visitors have not won in their past three league games and have only kept one clean sheet in their last five.

KICKOFF TIME: Valencia versus Sevilla match will go down today at 9PM Nigerian time.

