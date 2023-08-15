SEV vs MCI: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

Manchester City and Sevilla will kick off this season’s European club campaign in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday. The game will be held in Piraeus, Greece, and will be City’s first attempt at winning the trophy.

Sevilla has been here before, and this will be their eighth appearance in this final. Both squads, though, are quite familiar with one another. They have met four times, with City winning each of those meetings.

Manchester City is making its Super Cup debut after winning the Champions League for the first time last season. City won the final 1-0 over Inter Milan a little over two months ago. They will now try to emulate their success and add the Super Cup to their collection of trophies.

Pep Guardiola’s team has made an excellent start to their domestic league campaign. On the first day of the new English Premier League season, the Cityzens defeated promoted Burnley 3-0. This result saw them return to winning ways after losing two games in a row.

Sevilla lost three games in the Champions League group stages last season. Two of them were against Manchester City. They were relegated to the Europa League after finishing third in their group.

Sevilla went on to win the title on penalties following a 1-1 draw with AS Roma. Sevilla won the Europa League for the eighth time, a tournament record.

Los Rojiblancos, on the other hand, have not dominated the Super Cup like they have in the Europa League. They have only won one final, which came in 2006 against fellow La Liga side Barcelona.

KICKOFF TIME: Sevilla versus Manchester City match will be played on Wednesday at 8PM Nigerian time.

