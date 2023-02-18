SPORT

Serie A Table After Napoli Go 18 Points Clear At The Top

Yesterday’s Result

Sassuolo 0-2 Napoli

Last night, Kvaratskhelia and Osimhen’s goals helped Napoli increase its advantage over the competition in Serie A to 18 points. In the 12th minute, Kvaratskhelia made a determined run from the halfway line to open the scoring. No Sassuolo player was able to stop him. Osimhen made it two from the tightest of angles after he and Sassuolo’s Lauriente both struck the post. Both teams had second-half goals overturned, but Napoli maintained control for the whole second half. Simeone’s late header and Lauriente’s effort were both ruled offside.

Final Serie A Table After Yesterday’s Result

Given Napoli’s previous results, Sassuolo knew they faced a challenging position Saturday evening, but they won’t be in a panic right now because they had a seven-point lead over Verona in the relegation zone. Napoli will be hoping Osimhen can demonstrate his fitness when they play Frankfurt in the middle of the week. Osimhen limps out before the end of the game.

