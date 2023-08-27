Serie A Golden Boot Table After Victor Osimhen Scored A Goal Today

Napoli’s star striker, Victor Osimhen, made his mark on the Serie A Golden Boot race with a decisive goal in today’s match. This crucial score has not only contributed to Napoli’s victory but has also propelled Osimhen higher up the league’s top scorer list.

The goal, coming at a crucial juncture in the match, showcased Osimhen’s exceptional goal-scoring prowess. His ability to find the back of the net consistently has put him in contention for the coveted Serie A Golden Boot award.

With this latest strike, Osimhen has increased his season’s tally to 3 goals, positioning himself among the league’s leading goal-scorers. The competition for the Golden Boot is intense, with several top-tier forwards vying for the honor. Osimhen’s consistent performance and clinical finishing have undoubtedly made him a force to be reckoned with in this race. See how the Serie A golden boot table looks like below.

As the Serie A season progresses, football enthusiasts and fans alike will keenly watch how Osimhen’s journey in the Golden Boot race unfolds.

