Sergio Ruguilon to undergo his Medical tests with Manchester United tonight after joining from Spurs

Few moments ago, Popular Football Journalist, Fabrizio Romano reported that Premier League Giant, Manchester United has reached full agreement to sign Spanish Left Back, Sergio Ruguilon from Tottenham Hotspur on a loan deal.

Fabrizio Romano revealed this on his Official Facebook page today being Thursday the 31st day of August, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe with many taking to the comment section to react.

According to reports, The Red Devil’s has also reached full agreement with Tottenham Hotspur for the signing of Ruguilon and this is definitely a good news for all United fans out there. Man United has been in search of a left back for the past couple of weeks after Luke Shaw sustained an Injury and it seems like they have finally gotten their man.

It was also reported that Sergio Ruguilon will be flying from London to Manchester this night to undergo his medical tests with the Red Devil’s after which he will sign his contract as a new Manchester United player.

Recall that United were linked with the Spanish Left Back when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in charge of the club, but unfortunately they lost out on the player during that period.

Sergio Ruguilon is considered as one of the finest Left Back in the English Premier League, known for his pace, strength and defensive prowess, he will definitely be a great signing for Erik Ten Hag and his men. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

